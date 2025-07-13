National Consumer Policy 2.0 to be finalised by year-end

PENAMPANG: The National Consumer Policy (DPN) 2.0 is nearing completion and is expected to be finalised by the end of this year, according to Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali.

The policy will serve as a key reference for stakeholders in implementing consumer-related initiatives nationwide from 2026 to 2030.

Armizan emphasised that DPN 2.0 will clearly define the roles and responsibilities of all parties involved, including those indirectly linked to consumer affairs.

“The relationship between these various stakeholders is crucial to ensuring effective implementation of consumer protection laws and the dissemination of accurate, comprehensive information to help create empowered Malaysian consumers,“ he said during his speech at the 2025 Consumerism Festival in Penampang.

The festival, themed “Semarak Konsumerisme,“ concluded today after three days of activities, serving as a key platform to gather feedback for DPN 2.0.

The event also marked the highlight of the 2025 National Consumer Day celebrations, attracting participation from students across the country.

DPN 2.0 is designed to address current challenges in Malaysia’s consumer ecosystem, including regulatory weaknesses, enforcement gaps, and low consumer literacy, which often leads to exploitation.

Other concerns include unsafe or non-eco-friendly products, fraudulent transactions, and digital technology misuse, particularly artificial intelligence.

The policy will also prioritise cost-of-living issues through inclusive measures such as the Payung Rahmah MADANI Programme, wider use of the Ihsan MADANI Portal for price references, and cost-of-living indicators to guide consumer spending.

Additionally, the Kita Pengguna Squad (SKiP) will be expanded to act as a bridge between the government and the public in addressing consumer issues.

The ministry aims to register 25,000 SKiP members by year-end to strengthen advocacy efforts nationwide. – Bernama