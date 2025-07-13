New tourist bus safety regulations in Malaysia from Aug 1

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Association of Tour and Travel Agents (MATA) has voiced strong support for the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture Malaysia (MOTAC) in enforcing new regulations for tourist bus operations.

These measures aim to improve road safety ahead of Visit Malaysia Year 2026.

Datuk Seri Dr Mohd Khalid Harun JP, MATA president, stated that the updated rules, effective from August 1, will introduce stricter maintenance schedules, driver working hour limits, GPS tracking, and compulsory six-month safety checks.

“This initiative will boost public trust in tourism transport and ensure safer travel for both local and international visitors,“ he said.

Recent data from the Malaysian Institute of Road Safety Research (MIROS) and Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) revealed over 2,300 accidents involving tourist buses between 2020 and 2024, with 27 fatalities and 230 injuries recorded in 2023 alone.

Mechanical failures, driver fatigue, and poor maintenance were identified as key causes.

MATA has pledged to collaborate with MOTAC, operators, and transport firms to conduct safety training and encourage telematics adoption.

The association also aims to promote responsible scheduling to reduce driver fatigue while providing feedback on regulation implementation challenges.

“The tourism sector is vital to Malaysia’s economy, and transport safety is fundamental to the visitor experience,“ Mohd Khalid added.

“These regulations will strengthen Malaysia’s global reputation as a secure travel destination.” – Bernama