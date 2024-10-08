Sarawak allocates RM25 million for women entrepreneurs to expand business

SIBU: Sarawak will allocate RM25 million to help women entrepreneurs expand their businesses, said Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said the allocation would be deposited into Affin Bank and then disbursed to women entrepreneurs who succeed in their loan applications to expand their business.

“The fund is meant to help those who are going to expand their business or economic activities. I think with their initiative, approach and innovation they can be successful,“ he said.

Abang Johari said this to reporters after opening the 2024 Sarawak Women’s Day celebration here today.

The celebration, themed ‘Sarawak Women In Innovation And Technology, was organised by the Sarawak Ministry of Women, Early Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development.

Earlier, Abang Johari launched the Senior Citizen Health Benefit (SCHB), a new initiative under the Ministry of Women, Early Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development through the Sarawak Social Welfare Department (JKMS) to provide cashless outpatient treatment facilities with a maximum limit of RM500 per year for eligible senior citizens.

Those eligible for the initiative should be Malaysian citizens ‘K’ status ID card holders aged 60 years and above, have a household income of RM7,000 and below per month and do not receive funding/coverage for outpatient treatment from any other agency.

The facility is provided at 168 private medical clinics, 77 dental clinics and 13 private hospitals and medical centres appointed by JKMS in Sarawak.

An allocation of RM50 million has been set aside this year for the SCHP initiative, which will benefit 100,000 recipients.

Meanwhile, at the event today, Abang Johari also presented special awards to the five recipients.

They are Umang Nangku Jabu, who received the Sarawak Premier’s Award for Women’s Leadership; Lim Hii Ching (Sarawak Premier’s Award for Women Entrepreneurship); Sultan Patimah Ismail (Sarawak Premier’s Award for Women Social Activists); Associate Prof Dr Siti Kudnie Sahari (Sarawak Premier’s Award for Special Achievement); Destiny for Children Sibu (Sarawak Premier’s Award for Outstanding Organisation) and Hannah Toh Hong Na ( Sarawak Premier’s Award for Young Leadership).