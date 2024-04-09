Sarawak embraces TRIZ for effective problem solving - Deputy Premier

KUCHING: Sarawak is taking bold steps towards innovation and problem-solving excellence by embracing TRIZ, the Theory of Inventive Problem Solving, Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian said.

He said this renowned method, developed through the collaborative efforts of thousands of inventors, offers a systematic approach to overcoming complex challenges and fostering inventive thinking.

“By reverse engineering the patent database and extracting the common thinking steps of geniuses, TRIZ practitioners are showcasing how they think outside the box as they come up with their own recipes that not only enhance their thinking processes but also instil the hunger to constantly tweak and perfect solutions for different problems.

“These are indeed skills that we need to cultivate, especially when looking at driving state transformation by establishing high-value economic engines and instilling a top talent development system,” he said in his speech for the opening ceremony of the 19th International TRIZfest 2024 Conference here today.

His text of speech was read out by Kuching South Mayor, Datuk Wee Hong Seng.

Meanwhile, Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (UNIMAS) in a statement for the conference said the event which started from today until Sept 6 is hosted in collaboration with Malaysia TRIZ, Sarawak TRIZ, and the International TRIZ Association (MATRIZ).

With the theme “Innovate with TRIZ and AI for Sustainable Global Growth,” the conference showcases keynote speeches by top TRIZ experts, panel discussions, interactive workshops, and networking sessions.