Sarawak emerges in agriculture sector with focus on food security – Mohamad Sabu

MIRI: Sarawak is witnessing a revival in its agricultural sector, where pineapple and rice are now the main focus to address food security in Malaysia, said Agriculture and Food Security Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu.

He said the issue of rice is a matter of food security and his ministry is willing to spend more in the agricultural sector to ensure food security in the country is guaranteed in the future.

“That’s why every time I speak, I always emphasise on issue of food security, so no one should question why the allocation for rice is so large.

“I hope that the participants in Sarawak can together make this state known as the main state in Malaysia’s food security strategy in the future,“ he said after the goodwill programme with fishermen in conjunction with the Road to MAHA tour here today.

He added that entrepreneurs in Sarawak should take the opportunity to participate in the Malaysian Agriculture, Horticulture and Agrotourism Exhibition (MAHA) 2024 at the Malaysia Agro Exposition Park Serdang (MAEPS) which will take place from September 11 to 22.

Speaking at the event, Mohamad said the fishing community is also important because they are contributors to progress in the fisheries sector which also ensures that the food supply in the country is always sufficient.

“That’s why the government through the Fisheries Development Authority of Malaysia (LKIM) continues to provide Fishermen’s Livelihood Allowance (ESHN) to 38,000 fishermen throughout Malaysia with an allocation of RM136.8 million.

Out of that number, a total of 5,490 aid recipients are fishermen in the state of Sarawak,“ he said, adding that the government also channeled various other forms of aid to fishermen in the state.

He explained, among them are the B40 Fishermen’s Capacity Building Programme, Fishing Community Fishing Facility Development, Large-Scale Expansion for Fishermen’s Association Communities, Improvement or Upgrading of Jetty Infrastructure Facilities, Development of Clustered Fishermen’s Association Economic Projects and the Agro-food Mechanization and Automation Programme.