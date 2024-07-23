Sarawak government’s focus on raising median household income, says premier

BINTULU: The Sarawak government is intensifying efforts to boost the state’s median household income.

Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg said Sarawak’s current median household income stands at RM4,978, which is below the national average of RM6,338.40.

“I am confident that with the ongoing and upcoming initiatives to transform Sarawak’s economy, we will be able to elevate our income levels to surpass the national average,” he said.

Speaking at the 61st Sarawak Day celebration at Lasar Kenyalang tonight, he expressed gratitude that Sarawak continues to be recognised by the World Bank as a high-income region in 2023.

“The World Bank Malaysia has confirmed that Sarawak maintains its status as a high-income region, with a GNI (gross national income) of USD17,000 compared to USD15,000 the previous year,” he said.

He said Sarawak’s non-conventional approach allows it to determine its own economic direction, focusing on global initiatives to address climate change.

This is evident as Sarawak is the first region in the country to take steps towards a green economy and transition to clean energy, adding value to the state’s natural resources, he added.

“The green economic policy has opened numerous opportunities to transform the state’s economy by increasing both foreign and local investments, as proven here in Bintulu,” he said.

He said Sarawak had not relinquished its rights during the formation of Malaysia; instead, these rights are enshrined in its legal framework and remain effective unless amended by Parliament with the consent of the Sarawak Legislative Assembly.

Abang Johari said Sarawak does not intend to undermine any national entity, as some have suggested. Rather, he urged against politicising the aspirations of Sarawakians to participate in the nation’s oil and gas industry, emphasising that the country’s power and resources should be shared more equitably.

“Sarawak cannot achieve everything on its own, and the wisest path is through partnerships and collaborations with national and international entities to transform the state’s economy,” he stressed

Abang Johari reiterated that the efforts to reclaim these rights do not indicate a lack of concern for national interests as Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) which he helms supports the MADANI government led by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to ensure a stable Federal Government amidst future challenges.

He also expressed gratitude to Anwar and his cabinet for their commitment to respecting the agreements made by previous leaders during the formation of Malaysia, and believes that with the restoration of these rights, Sarawak can become a new economic powerhouse in the country and the Asian region.

“I am also confident that if Sarawak prospers, Malaysia as a whole will benefit from this prosperity because tax revenues, including corporate and income taxes, are returned to the Federal Government,” he said.

Also present at the event were Sarawak Yang DiPertua Negeri Tun Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar and his wife Toh Puan Fauziah Mohd Sanusi, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof and his wife Datin Seri Ruziah Mohd Tahir and other state leaders and their spouses.