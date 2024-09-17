Sarawak MADANI Programme in Miri expected to attract 100,000 visitors

KUALA LUMPUR: The MADANI Rakyat Programme (PMR) Sarawakku Sayang in Miri from Sept 27 to 29 is expected to draw around 100,000 visitors through the various attractive offers.

The programme, organised by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) through the Performance Acceleration and Coordination Unit (PACU) includes over 2,000 job opportunities provided by 20 major companies via its career carnival.

“In some locations, such as Penang and Kuantan (Pahang), 400 to 500 people received job offer letters immediately after being interviewed on the same day.

“So, we hope this initiative will help them increase their family income for an extended period,” said the programme’s chief coordinator Mohd Zainuddin Mohd Noor during an interview on the ‘Selamat Pagi Malaysia’ on Radio and Television Malaysia (RTM) today.

Mohd Zainuddin added that the programme, organised in collaboration with the Ministry of Energy Transition and Water Transformation and the Sarawak government, will also provide over 200 direct services to the public.

Among them is a qualification review for the Young Agropreneur Grant application, which provides training and financial assistance to operate agriculture-based businesses as well as food and agro-based industries.

“At the Sarawak government level, assistance with housing rental for young people migrating from rural areas to major cities is also provided, ranging up to RM200 per month to help them manage the cost of living,” he said.

As with other PMR editions, Mohd Zainuddin also mentioned that the MADANI Sale will continue with discounts of up to 30 per cent, as well as reductions in traffic fines of up to 50 per cent and the distribution of 5,000 free helmets by the Road Transport Department.

He added that for the convenience of visitors, shuttle bus services will be provided from Miri Stadium to the PMR site, every 20 to 30 minutes.

The highlight of the event will be the official opening by the Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, on Sept 28, from 2.30 to 4.30 pm.

“We hope visitors will plan their journey well throughout the programme and take care of their health, given that the weather in Miri can be quite hot,” he said.