SC, MyCreative launch batik competition to promote malaysian heritage globally

KUALA LUMPUR: The Securities Commission Malaysia (SC) has partnered with Kumpulan MyCreative Ventures to launch a batik design competition aimed at showcasing Malaysian batik heritage on the global stage.

As Malaysia gears up to assume the ASEAN chairmanship in 2025, the SC will lead this initiative to elevate Malaysian batik within the “Finance Track” which the Ministry of Finance leads.

SC chairman Datuk Mohammad Faiz Azmi said this aligns with the SC’s goals of fostering inclusive growth and supporting micro, small, and medium enterprises. “It is also an opportunity for the SC to nurture the creative economy and champion local artisans,” he said in a joint statement.

Kumpulan MyCreative Ventures chief executive officer Zainariah Johari said the Batik Lestari initiative is a golden opportunity to reimagine and bring Malaysian batik to new heights. “MyCreative Ventures plays an important role in bringing the necessary expertise in reaching out to the creative industries and supporting the competition through its database and experience in supporting the creative industry since 2012,” she said.

Themed “Batik Lestari” (Sustainable Batik ), the competition seeks to uncover diverse talents nationwide, inviting local artisans to contribute their unique interpretation of Malaysian batik designs.

The winning designs will be embedded in various elements for the leaders and delegates at the ASEAN 2025 events, embodying Malaysia’s image on the international stage.

The competition is open to all Malaysians aged 18 and above and entries will be accepted from Sept 16, 2024, in conjunction with Malaysia Day, until the closing date of Oct 18, 2024.