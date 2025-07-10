Harimau Malaya rises to 125th in latest FIFA rankings

HARIMAU Malaya have moved up six places to 125th in the latest FIFA world rankings, achieving their highest position in almost two decades.

The Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) announced the positive development on its official social media channels.

The team’s improvement follows a solid 1-1 draw against Cape Verde in a friendly match in May and a dominant 4-0 victory over Vietnam in the 2027 Asian Cup qualifiers last month.

These results contributed significantly to their upward trajectory in the rankings.

Within Southeast Asia, Thailand leads at 102nd, followed by Vietnam at 113th and Indonesia at 118th.

Globally, Argentina retains the top spot, with Spain, France, and England completing the top four. – Bernama