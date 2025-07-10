Frontier technologies key to ASEAN Plus Three growth, says FM Mohamad

KUALA LUMPUR: Embracing frontier technologies is crucial for the ASEAN Plus Three (APT) bloc to maintain agility and relevance, said Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan.

He noted that digital transformation, supported by China, Japan, and South Korea, could contribute US$2 trillion to regional GDP.

Speaking at the 26th ASEAN Plus Three Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, Mohamad emphasised Malaysia’s goal as ASEAN Chair to bridge development gaps and promote sustainable growth.

“Such initiatives support equitable development, foster peace through cooperation, and improve living standards,“ he said.

The APT bloc, with a combined population of 2.28 billion and a GDP of US$29.33 trillion, holds significant global influence.

Mohamad stressed the partnership’s responsibility in ensuring regional stability and inclusive growth.

“Amid complex global challenges, platforms advocating dialogue and cooperation remain vital,“ he added.

The minister also welcomed recent developments, including the Rapid Financing Facility under the Chiang Mai Initiative and progress in electric vehicle ecosystems.

“These achievements reflect APT’s ability to create value and lead with foresight,“ he said. – Bernama