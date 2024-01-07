PETALING JAYA: A car salesman lost RM120,000 after falling victim to a “phone scam” syndicate.

Acting Pahang police chief Datuk Noor Hisam Nordin confirmed that the suspect, who impersonated a police officer, contacted the victim on Thursday (June 27), Sinar Harian reported.

Noor Hisam said the 27-year-old man was tricked into believing he was wanted by the police for his supposed involvement in money laundering.

ALSO READ: Nurse loses RM88,700 in phone scam

The suspect also employed a scare tactic on the victim by informing him that his bank card was believed to have been used for criminal purposes.

The salesman was then instructed to transfer the RM120,000 into an account provided by the suspect to which he complied as he was worried about being punished by the law before realising that he was duped.

ALSO READ: Salesman loses over RM900,000 in share investment scam