Coconut water seller injured after car crashes into stall in Kuala Kangsar

IPOH: A coconut water seller was injured when her roadside stall was hit by a car driven by an elderly couple in front of the district police quarters in Kuala Kangsar this morning.

Perak Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) operations assistant director Sabarodzi Nor Ahmad said the 73-year-old driver of the Proton Saga and his 69-year-old wife also sustained injuries in the incident.

He said the department received an emergency call at 11.35 am and a team from the Kuala Kangsar fire and rescue station was dispatched to the scene.

“The vehicle, driven by the elderly man, reportedly collided with a parked Honda City belonging to the 49-year-old coconut water seller before crashing into her stall,” he said in a statement.

All three victims were sent to the hospital via ambulance and the operation ended about 20 minutes later.