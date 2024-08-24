Search for sinkhole victim to continue along sewer line

KUALA LUMPUR: A new strategy will be used in the search and rescue operation (SAR) for the Indian woman who fell into a sinkhole that appeared in Jalan Masjid India, with two Fire and Rescue Department divers entering the Indah Water Konsortium (IWK) sewer chamber.

Fire and Rescue Department Firefighting and Rescue Operations Division director Nordin Pauzi said the search in the morning was focused in the area where the victim was reported to have fallen, but tonight the search would be done along the sewer line.

“We used heavy machinery in the initial search due to the weather situation because we have to consider other risks, including to the lives of the rescuers that’s why it took some time.

“But so far, we’ve detected nothing even after we have dug and cleared the earth with excavators. So tonight we will continue by entering the IWK sewer chamber with SCUBA suits,” he said at a media conference at the location of the sinkhole tonight.

ALSO READ: She was on her way to temple when ground just gave way - Victim’s friend

Kuala Lumpur mayor Datuk Seri Maimunah Mohd Sharif, who was also at the media conference, was seen inspecting the incident area earlier tonight.

Nordin said even though the retention pond was not deep, divers were needed due to the retention pond and the sewer chamber that was only 1.5 metres in diameter.

He said the chamber or sewer line was made of concrete but there were some cracks that may result in holes entering the line.

“If the victim had entered the line, we will contact IWK as the flow of water is based on gravity, one way. So we need to know certain traps along the line and there might be a possibility that the victim is there.

ALSO READ: Rescuers widen search for woman missing in sinkhole incident along Jalan Masjid India

“The line ends at a treatment plant in Lembah Pantai,” he said.

The SAR team is also studying the water current and waiting for information from divers before moving the operation to the next phase, he added.

Meanwhile, Maimunah said that the Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) and IWK were at the incident location from when the incident was reported to help enable to rescue operation.

“We hope everyone will be patient as we have done our best from the very start when we heard of this incident by mobilising all DBKL assets to excavate the location.

“I also would like to convey my sympathies to the victim’s family and we are ready to help in terms of their needs during their stay throughout the operation,” she added.

The victim, known as Vijayaletchumy, 48, from Andhra (Kuppam, India) was walking with her family through an area in front of the Malayan Mansion, Jalan Masjid India before she fell into a sinkhole that had opened up under her at about 8.20 am today.

READ MORE: Woman reportedly trapped in sinkhole incident in front of Masjid India