Search for sinkhole victim to resume this morning

KUALA LUMPUR: The search and rescue (SAR) operation for a female Indian national who fell into a sinkhole along Jalan Masjid India here yesterday will resume this morning.

It is understood that agencies involved in the SAR, including the Fire and Rescue Department, the Malaysian Civil Defence Force, the police, Kuala Lumpur City Hall and Indah Water Consortium were holding discussions on the operation.

As of 10.30 am, the SAR operation has not yet resumed.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Rusdi Mohd Isa was at the location this morning.

Media personnel have been at the scene since 8 am to cover the second day of the search operation.

Checks by Bernama showed that business premises near the incident site were not cordoned off with police yellow tape and were operating as usual from as early as 8 am.

The victim, identified as Vijayaletchumy, 48, a tourist from India, fell into the eight-metre-deep sinkhole after the ground gave way when she was walking in the area in front of Malayan Mansion at 8.22 am.

Rusdi Mohd Isa said the operation had to be temporarily halted at 12.30 am today as heavy rain and the dark surroundings made it difficult to search for the victim.

