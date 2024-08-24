Son of sinkhole victim appeals for help to save mother

KUALA LUMPUR: “Please save my mother,” the eldest son of the Indian woman who fell into a sinkhole at Jalan Masjid India yesterday morning said immediately when he arrived at the incident location.

The son, identified as Surya, 26, was visibly distraught and struggled to control his emotions when he spoke about what happened to his mother and had to be consoled by several members of his family and friends.

It is understood that the son arrived in the country from Thailand and rushed to the location, arriving at about 9.30 pm to view the rescue efforts for himself.

Kuala Lumpur mayor Datuk Seri Dr Maimunah Mohd Shariff, who had visited the location earlier, was seen to have spoken to the victim’s husband with the aid of an interpreter.

She later announced at the media conference tonight that Kuala Lumpur City Hall was ready to assist with any need of the family while they were here throughout the duration of the search and rescue operation.

The victim, known as Vijayaletchumy, 48, from Andhra (Kuppam, India) were scheduled to return home to India with her family after visiting Malaysia for two months.

She was walking in front of the Malayan Mansion, Jalan Masjid India before she fell into a sinkhole that had opened up below her at about 8.20 am yesterday.

