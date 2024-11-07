PETALING JAYA: The second suspect in the cyberbullying case of social media influencer A. Rajeswary, 30, which allegedly led to her suicide, has surrendered to the police.

The suspect, who is in his 40s identified as “Dulal Brothers”, turned himself in at a local police station yesterday evening (July 10).

Sentul police took him into custody.

According to New Straits Times, Sentul district police chief Assistant Commissioner Ahmad Sukarno Mohd Zahari who confirmed the arrest stated: “Yes, he has been detained and will be produced in court in the morning for a remand application.”

Earlier that day, police secured a remand extension for a female suspect also allegedly involved in the case.

Rajeswary, also known as Esha, had filed a police report against both suspects a day before she was found dead in her apartment.

The suspects are accused of cyberbullying, harassment, threats and derogatory statements that caused the victim severe distress and public humiliation.

The case has sparked nationwide outrage and drawn the attention of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Dewan Rakyat.

Rajeswary’s tragic death is part of a troubling pattern, with at least two other suicides linked to online harassment reported since 2020.