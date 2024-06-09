Security to be beefed up on women-only coaches

PETALING JAYA: Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB) will increase the presence of auxiliary police to enhance security measures on its women-only train coaches.

KTMB’s strategic communications spokesman told theSun they are in an ongoing discussion with the Land Public Transport Agency to work on legislation, additional enforcement operations and awareness campaigns on women’s safety.

This comes following an incident on Aug 31 where a 72-year-old woman was allegedly harassed and insulted by a group of male youths in the women’s coach of a Komuter train.

The woman, a former school teacher, was travelling from Bukit Badak to Shah Alam KTM station when the incident is said to have taken place.

“We express our deepest sympathies for the unfortunate incident involving the elderly woman on our women-only coach. We have shown our commitment to address this issue by deploying auxiliary police officers and staff on trains to conduct regular patrolling from time to time.

“Our auxiliary police at the KTM stations will be mobilised more often to ensure that men do not encroach on women-only coaches.”

The victim’s daughter, Sheahnee Iman Lee, in a post on her Facebook page on Aug 31, claimed that her mother was harassed and insulted by a group of male youths on the train.

“I am deeply upset over what happened but still grateful for KTMB’s quick response on the matter. I would also like to thank netizens for all the kind messages for my mother and for giving positive attention to this case.

“Respecting women, our elders and the rules are necessary for us to grow as a nation,” she said.

Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia Engineering and Built Environment Faculty senior lecturer Dr Ahmad Nazrul Hakimi Ibrahim said the presence of auxiliary policemen or operations staff is crucial.

“Their presence on platforms or intercity train stations and within the trains is vital for enforcing compliance, addressing violations and ensuring men do not enter women-only coaches.

“Although general laws related to public order and safety can be invoked to address such violations, the Transport Ministry and service providers should implement stronger measures to ensure their effectiveness.

“Although the public is aware of the rules governing such coaches, education and awareness campaigns are essential to foster a supportive public attitude and address misconceptions.”

Ahmad Nazrul said male passengers must refrain from using women-only coaches during regular train service.

“Issues of non-compliance and public resistance present challenges as numerous complaints continue to be reported on men entering such coaches, especially during non-peak hours.”

Passengers are encouraged to use the intercom button on the coaches or contact KTMB’s auxiliary police at 03-2263 1194 in case of any emergency.