Tun M featured in news clip in Japanese subway train, netizens beam with pride

TUN Dr Mahathir Mohamad continues to leave an indelible mark on the global stage, even after retiring from active politics.

Recently, news about the former Prime Minister was featured on a Japanese subway train.

In a TikTok video, the brief news clip was said to have reported on Dr Mahathir’s health condition.

The segment sparked pride among Malaysians on social media, who were moved to see Mahathir’s enduring legacy acknowledged abroad.

On 10 July, Dr Mahathir reportedly left his birthday picnic early due to fatigue. The event, held beside Putrajaya Lake, was a joint celebration in honour of his 100th birthday and that of his wife, Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohd Ali, who turned 99 on July 12.

During the picnic and potluck gathering, the centenarian cycled along the lake, covering approximately eight to nine kilometres. He appeared visibly exhausted after the activity.

Later, he said that he had sought medical attention at the National Heart Institute (IJN) and assured the public that he was recovering well.