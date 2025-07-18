10 schoolchildren injured after van overturns in Johor Bahru

JOHOR BAHRU: Eleven schoolchildren were injured when the school van they were travelling in overturned on Jalan Abdul Samad here today.

Johor Bahru Selatan police chief ACP Raub Selamat said the 7.01 am incident occurred when the van is believed to have struck an open sewer manhole on the left side of the road, causing the driver to lose control of the vehicle.

“A total of 17 people were involved, comprising the 41-year-old male driver and 16 schoolchildren aged between nine and 15,” he said in a statement today.

He said those injured were treated at the Yellow Zone of Sultanah Aminah Hospital here, adding that the case is being investigated under Section 43(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

Meanwhile, Johor Public Works, Transport, Infrastructure and Communications Committee chairman Mohamad Fazli Mohamad Salleh urged anyone with information or recordings related to a suspected theft attempt involving the manhole to come forward.

“I was informed that the manhole cover belongs to Telekom Malaysia, which confirmed that no work was being carried out in the area by its contractors recently.

“The uncovered manhole may be linked to an attempted theft of its cover. Anyone with relevant information is urged to contact the Johor Bahru Selatan District Police Headquarters,” he said in a statement.

Earlier, state Education and Information Committee chairman Aznan Tamin said the van was transporting students from Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Mohd Khalid, SMK Aminuddin Baki and Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan Tamil Jalan Yahya Awal.

He gave assurance that all the victims would receive the best possible medical care and health monitoring.

He added that the authorities are conducting a thorough investigation to determine the cause of the accident, and appropriate action will be taken to ensure the safety of students. - Bernama