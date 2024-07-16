Selangor customs seizes e-bikes, liquor, vehicles worth RM4.74 million

KLANG: The Central Zone II Royal Malaysian Customs Department (JKDM) seized undeclared electric bicycles (e-bikes), liquor and vehicles worth RM4.74 million in multiple operations held around West and North Ports as well as Klang Valley recently.

Central Zone JKDM assistant director-general Norlela Ismail said 79 units of electric scooters worth RM169,450 were confiscated following an inspection of a container in North Port on July 3.

She said the undeclared goods were hidden among unaccounted-for vehicle spare parts, clothing and appliances to avoid detection by the authorities.

“Further checks found that the premises listed on Customs Form No. 1 did not exist and had been closed for several years,” she told a press conference here today.

In a separate case, JKDM seized eight electric motorcycles worth RM5,250 and 375 litres of liquor worth RM55,373 from a container in West Port on July 28.

According to Norlela, a check with the Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry (MITI) confirmed that the company involved did not have an import permit and upon inspection, the goods were found hidden behind furniture and kitchen items.

“Electric motorcycles are prohibited items, and their import is allowed only with an import permit from MITI, as outlined in Item 7, Part II, Second Schedule, Customs (Prohibition of Import) Order 2023.

“Liquor is classified as a prohibited item, with importation permitted only under the conditions specified in Item 67, Part 1, Schedule III of the Customs Order (Prohibition of Imports) 2023,” she said.

In the meantime, she said JKDM discovered 15 prime mover trucks and one water tanker worth RM3.97 million during a raid at a vehicle storage warehouse in West Port on July 3.

Norlela said the prime movers and the water tanker had been kept in the Free Zone in the same area for four years, and the importer failed to provide an import permit from MITI for these vehicles.

She said prime movers and water tankers are classified as prohibited items, with importation permitted only if an import licence is obtained under Item 8 and Item 9, Part II, Second Schedule of the Customs Order (Prohibition on Import) 2023.

Norlela said the department seized four imported vehicles of various types, valued at RM533,400, following a raid on a warehouse and premises in the Klang Valley on June 26.