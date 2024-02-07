PETALING JAYA: Selangor recorded the highest number of registrations for the Central Database Hub (Padu) according to the Economy Ministry.

In a written reply to the Dewan Rakyat, the ministry confirmed that 1.76 million individuals including 178,045 civil servants from Selangor registered on Padu.

This is followed by Johor with the second highest number of registrations at 1.24 million while Sarawak amassed 1.07 million registrations.

Other states such as Perak recorded 999,195 registrations, Sabah at 920,078, Kedah (816,037), Kelantan (673,869), Penang (582,369), Pahang (566,615), Kuala Lumpur (497,300), Terengganu (481,062), Negeri Sembilan (432,914), Melaka (320,530), Perlis (110,082), Putrajaya (37,496) and Labuan (31,710).

The ministry’s answers come following Datuk Dr Radzi Jidin’s (PN-Putrajaya) inquiry on the number of Padu registrations according to each state in Malaysia.

The Economy Ministry added that Padu is in its second phase currently, involving the analysis of data to determine “household details, reasonable expenditure and net disposable income,” as quoted.

“The Padu system will also be continuously updated, including integrating microdata from various ministries and agencies to ensure that all levels of government can utilise the Padu data repository to improve the planning of socioeconomic programmes, particularly in optimising resources, reducing leakages and enhancing the well-being of target groups,“ the ministry stated.

