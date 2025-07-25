Alleged Trump assassin to represent himself in Florida trial

MIAMI: A federal judge ruled that Ryan Routh, the 59-year-old man accused of planning to assassinate former presidential candidate Donald Trump, can represent himself at his upcoming trial.

The decision came after Routh’s court-appointed lawyers requested to withdraw, citing a breakdown in communication.

District Judge Aileen Cannon approved Routh’s request to act as his own attorney but mandated standby counsel to assist.

The move followed a filing by federal public defenders stating, “It is clear that Mr Routh wishes to represent himself, and he is within his Constitutional rights to make such a demand.”

Routh, a Hawaii resident, faces charges including attempted assassination of a major presidential candidate, assaulting a federal officer, and firearms offenses. His trial is scheduled for September in Florida.

Authorities arrested Routh on September 15 after a Secret Service agent spotted a rifle barrel protruding from bushes near Trump’s West Palm Beach golf course.

The agent fired, and Routh fled before being apprehended shortly after.

Court documents revealed that months before the incident, Routh left a box at an undisclosed residence containing letters.

One, addressed to “The World,“ allegedly read, “This was an assassination attempt on Donald Trump but I am so sorry I failed you.”

The letter also offered $150,000 to anyone who could “finish the job.”

This was the second assassination attempt on Trump last year. The first occurred in July at a Pennsylvania rally, where a gunman wounded Trump in the ear and killed one attendee before being neutralized. - AFP