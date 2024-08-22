Selangor State Secretary Office’s bus accident caused by motorcycle entering bus’ lane - Police

SHAH ALAM: Police have confirmed that the accident involving a bus belonging to the Selangor State Secretary’s Office in Jalan Simpang Morib, Kampung Kelanang in Banting yesterday was caused by a motorcycle that exited a junction and entered the bus’ lane.

Kuala Langat police chief Supt Ahmad Ridhwan Mohd Nor @Saleh explained that the incident caused the bus, which was carrying 21 passengers comprising staff from the Shah Alam Court on their way to Simpang Morib, to lose control and skid off the road, and landing on its side in a two-metre deep ditch.

He added that the investigation revealed the accident occurred when a Honda motorcycle exited from the Kelanang housing area towards Simpang Morib, the same route as the bus heading to Simpang Morib.

“When the bus reached the accident site, it is believed that the motorcycle had exited the junction and turned right, entering the bus’ lane.

“Due to the close proximity, the bus collided with the left side of the motorcycle, causing it to lose control, skid off the left shoulder of the road, and land on its side,” he said in a statement today.

Ahmad Ridhwan said that the motorcyclist, a 46-year-old local man working as a lorry driver, sustained injuries to his leg and ribs.

He added that the 41-year-old bus driver, a 39-year-old conductor, and all 21 passengers who are all locals were injured and were taken to Banting Hospital for treatment.

“The case is being investigated under Section 43 of the Road Transport Act 1987. Members of the public with any information about the incident are asked to contact Investigating Officer Insp Mazrol Mohd Din at 011-1853 9115 or 03-3187 2222 to assist with the investigation,” he said.

Yesterday, the media reported that six Shah Alam Court personnel and the bus conductor were seriously injured after the SUK bus they were travelling in crashed into a two-metre-deep ditch in Banting at around 1 pm.