Selangor Sultan admitted to hospital to undergo cataract surgery

SHAH ALAM: The Sultan of Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah has been admitted to a hospital to undergo cataract surgery on his right eye.

According to the Selangor Royal Office’s Facebook post, the Selangor ruler was also advised by his doctors to undergo a full medical check-up prior to the surgery, which has been postponed for the past eight months.

“After the procedures, His Royal Highness is expected to be in the recovery phase for 10 days,” the post read.

The post also stated that Sultan Sharafuddin had undergone a similar surgery on his left eye before.