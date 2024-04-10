Selangor Sultan grants audience to Tunku Mahkota Ismail

SHAH ALAM: The Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, granted an audience to the Acting Sultan of Johor, Tunku Mahkota Ismail, at Istana Selangor in Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday.

According to a post on the Selangor Royal Office Facebook page, the Selangor Sultan and Tunku Mahkota Ismail discussed various issues involving the royal institution and the local football scene during the more than one-hour meeting.

It also mentioned that the Selangor Ruler expressed thanks for the visit and pleasure for the meeting’s outcome. It also stated that Sultan Sharafuddin welcomed the contents of Tunku Mahkota Ismail’s letter requesting an audience dated Sept 6.

“During this meeting, the Selangor Sultan emphasised the need for unity and solidarity among all nine Malay Rulers.

“His Royal Highness said that the Malay Rulers must work together as a team and always support one another when facing any issues concerning the people. It is important because the role of the Malay Rulers in safeguarding the wellbeing of the people now goes beyond religious issues to include current affairs,“ it said.

The Sultan of Selangor also reminded all royal family members to display good manners and noble conduct when in public or on social media to earn the people’s respect and affection.

“His Royal Highness also expressed the view that sensitive issues involving the Malay Rulers should be avoided from being discussed on social media,“ according to the post.

Sultan Sharafuddin reiterated that football is a sport for the people that has long united society and should be preserved and maintained as one way to achieve national harmony.

“An understanding has been reached that there will be no more disputes or conflicts that could lead to enmity or violence,“ read the post.