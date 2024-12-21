KUALA LUMPUR: National goalkeeper Muhammad Haziq Nadzli admitted that having to play the ball with his feet to allow the team to start an attack from the back, as he did in the 2024 ASEAN Championship, is a risky move indeed.

The 26-year-old, however, said he has learned from his mistakes and will continue to improve his defensive techniques to reduce the risk of losing the ball when pressed by the opposing players.

“Mistakes are a lesson and my style of play is risky as I tend to try to play more with my feet.

“So, I need to adapt and learn... and thank you coaches for giving me this opportunity,” he told reporters at the post-match press conference at the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil here yesterday after the Harimau Malaya drew 0-0 with Singapore in their final Group A match of the ASEAN Championship.

The Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) player was reported to have made a simple mistake during Malaysia’s third Group A match against Thailand, which saw the Harimau Malaya squad lose 1-0, on Dec 14.

This came after his careless mistake in trying to bring the ball out from the goalmouth area presented Patrik Gustavsson the chance to put the ball into an empty net in the 57th minute.

However, in yesterday’s match against Singapore, Muhammad Haziq was in sublime form and was named Man of the Match, despite the Harimau Malaya being held to a goalless draw.

Meanwhile, Harimau Malaya striker Sergio Aguero has slammed the action of clubs that recalled players during the national team’s campaign in the ASEAN Championship, also known as the 2024 ASEAN Mitsubishi Electric Cup.

The Sri Pahang FC player said it was wrong of the Malaysia League (M-League) clubs to do so, adding that they should instead support the national team.

“I have to thank Pahang for allowing me to join (the national team) from the first moment...

“Thank you then to all the clubs that allowed their players to come (and join the national team). That is something wrong (to not allow players to join the national team). They have to think what they did and if they support the national team,“ he said.

The goalless draw against traditional rivals Singapore means Malaysia are now out of the semi-finals.

Singapore, however, by virtue of finishing second in Group A advanced to the knockout stage alongside defending champions Thailand, who topped the group.

In the other Group A match, Thailand defeated Cambodia 3-2 in Bangkok to secure the top spot with 12 points, followed by Singapore (seven points), Malaysia (five), Cambodia (four) and Timor-Leste last without any points.

In the semi-finals, Thailand will face the Group B runners-up while Singapore will take on the Group B winners.