GEORGE TOWN: The launch of a new direct route from Chennai to Penang, via IndiGo, commencing today, marks a significant milestone in enhancing connectivity, generating economic opportunities, and solidifying Penang’s position as a regional air travel hub.

State Tourism and Creative Economy Committee chairman Wong Hon Wai said moving forward, he plans to visit key cities in India early next year to intensify tourism promotion efforts, particularly focusing on the meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions (MICE) sector.

“Penang is already a top choice for international business and conferences, and we want to continue opening new doors for cooperation and expanding our opportunities,“ he said in a statement here today.

Wong added that the new route would not only strengthen air connectivity between Penang and India but also act as a strategic bridge to tap into India’s vast and rapidly growing market.

Additionally, the route will serve as a convenient gateway for travellers from the northern states of Perak, Kedah, and Perlis, enabling seamless transit through Penang to Chennai.

The Chennai-Penang flight, operated on a Boeing 737 MAX, will provide a comfortable flying experience with full-flat business class seats and in-flight entertainment systems.

This new service will operate daily, offering direct connections between the two cities.

As of November this year, Malaysia has welcomed over 1.01 million Indian visitors, marking a 47 per cent increase from 2019 and a 71.7 per cent growth compared to last year - strong evidence that Malaysia is becoming an increasingly popular destination for Indian travellers.

“With the launch of the Chennai-Penang direct flight, I am optimistic that we can attract even more visitors from India to Penang, boosting the island’s profile on the Indian tourism map,” he added.