PUTRAJAYA: The Search and Rescue and Disaster Assistance Division (BCLBB) of the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) has recorded 3,275 incidents at sea involving 16,420 victims from 2006 until yesterday.

MMEA director-general Rear Admiral Datuk Mohd Rosli Abdullah said that out of the total number of victims, 1,643 were reported dead, while 777 are still considered missing.

From January to December this year, he said the division recorded 216 incidents at sea involving 1,253 victims.

“Of this total, 62 people were reported dead, and 26 have been classified as missing,” he said in a statement today.

Based on these statistics, he advised Malaysians to prioritise safety while engaging in marine activities during the school holidays and the Christmas celebrations.

“Those planning to engage in marine activities must always wear life jackets and ensure that the boats they board are in safe condition, especially given the unpredictable year-end weather due to the Northeast Monsoon,” he said.

Mohd Rosli also reminded all passenger boat operators to ensure that their vessels are in good condition, provide life jackets before operations, and refrain from carrying passengers beyond the permitted capacity.