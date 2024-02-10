Selangor Sultan to be briefed on fatwa committee’s decision on GISBH tomorrow

SHAH ALAM: The Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, will be briefed on the decision reached during a special meeting of the State Fatwa Committee regarding GISB Holdings Sdn Bhd (GISBH), tomorrow.

This was disclosed by state Islamic Affairs and Cultural Innovation Committee chairman Dr Mohammad Fahmi Ngah to reporters today.

“The decision (regarding GISBH) was finalised during yesterday’s meeting, and we will seek an audience with the Sultan of Selangor tomorrow before it is gazetted,” he said.

On Monday, the Selangor Mufti Department convened to make a decision regarding GISBH in the state, while the Selangor Islamic Religious Council (MAIS) also reviewed a report on GISBH presented by the Selangor Islamic Religious Department (JAIS) on Sept 24.

On Sept 21, Sultan Sharafuddin expressed his disappointment regarding the issues surrounding GISBH and its network, which are linked to criminal activities and are currently under police investigation.

The Ruler subsequently decreed that all charity homes and Islamic schools under the control of GISBH and its network, which are not registered or suspected of involvement in criminal activities, including syariah offences, must be immediately shut down and barred from operating within Selangor.

This preventive measure is aimed at protecting children involved from further mistreatment.

