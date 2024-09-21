PETALING JAYA: His Royal Highness, the Sultan of Selangor, has expressed disappointment and regret that religious authorities did not act earlier against welfare homes run by Global Ikhwan Services and Business Holdings (GISBH) that were unregistered and operating in Selangor.

In an official statement from Istana Alam Shah in Klang, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah ordered all unregistered charity homes and Islamic schools in Selangor under GISBH and its network suspected of being involved in any criminal activities to be immediately closed.

“Most of the charity homes under GISBH supervision involved in the investigation have been operating in several states in the country, especially the state of Selangor, without registration as required by current law.

“The organisation’s network is so vast that this issue has become serious and out of control and I wish to remind all parties, especially religious enforcement, to take the GISBH issue seriously as it involves children and deviationist teachings practised by them,“ he said.

The police investigation has uncovered evidence suggesting serious offences, including student abuse, child exploitation, forced labour, and sexual crimes including sodomy committed in several charity houses, including Islamic religious schools under GISBH supervision.

He noted that practices contrary to Islamic religious beliefs were also suspected at several GISBH premises.

“All these criminal acts have tarnished the good name and sanctity of Islam,“ he said.

Sultan Sharafuddin said he had summoned the Selangor Islamic Religious Council (Mais) chairman, the Selangor Islamic Religious Department director, the Selangor Police chief, and several other Mais members to a meeting to obtain complete information on the matter, and to identify immediate steps that need to be taken.

“The Selangor State Fatwa Committee has also been urged to study and examine whether GISBH practices deviate from or contradict the true teachings of Islam,“ he added.

He urged parents to thoroughly check the background of religious schools and care centres before enrolling their children.

“Remember that children are a trust from Allah SWT, and it is the parents and guardians who are responsible for shaping a good future for them,“ he said.

Additionally, the Selangor State Fatwa Committee has been tasked with examining whether GISBH practices deviate from Islamic teachings.

His Royal Highness also issued a stern warning to all parties, particularly the religious authorities, to take seriously the actions of the GISBH group, especially when it involves children and suspected heretical practices.

“Immediate and decisive action without compromise must be taken under the law against any party who commits crimes against children and practices that are against the faith in order to preserve the purity of Islam.

“I do not want us to be empty vessels who are only good at talking but show no results. We need to adhere to the principles of walking the talk or putting words into action,“ he added.