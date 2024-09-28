Selangor targets construction of 60,000 units of Rumah Idaman by 2027

CYBERJAYA: The Selangor state government aims to build 60,000 affordable housing units under the Rumah Idaman initiative by 2027, said Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari.

He said the momentum of house construction under the initiative is going well with 40,000 units currently in the process of awaiting related approval.

“The (Rumah Idaman Initiative) which is in the pipeline means (in) approval and waiting for the planning permission process and building permission and so on for approximately 40,000 units.

“The 10,000 units are under construction which we are targeting first, by 2026 or 2027 we will have 60,000 units (houses under the Rumah Idaman initiative),“ he told reporters after launching the Rumah Idaman, Putra Idaman and Saujana Idaman groundbreaking ceremony here today.

Rumah Idaman is a successful Selangor government initiative in meeting the growing demand for quality and affordable homes in strategic urban centres.

This initiative offers specially designed units for Malaysians from the B40 and M40 groups, especially first home buyers and small families who want to establish themselves in the property market.

Meanwhile, Amirudin said the house project under Rumah Idaman offers an attractive package for buyers because the units are spacious and equipped with air conditioning.

The Putra Idaman Project in Putra Suburb Village under the Oriental Interest Group Berhad (OIB) in collaboration with Permodalan Negeri Selangor Berhad (PNSB) through its subsidiary, PNSB Construction Sdn. Bhd. (PCSB) is targeted for completion in 2028.

Putra Idaman will feature two apartment blocks, offering a total of 502 semi-furnished units. Each unit is sold at a price of RM250,000 and is specially designed for low to medium income families.