Selangor Zakat Board receives over RM300,000 in business Zakat from FGV Holdings Berhad

SUBANG: The Selangor Zakat Board (LZS) today received RM344,412 in business zakat from FGV Holdings Berhad (FGV) during the FGV Seikhlas Hati Programme at Masjid Taman Subang Perdana here.

LZS chief executive officer Mohd Sabirin Mohd Sarbini said the programme was a collaboration between FGV and religious agencies, particularly zakat management bodies, to assist the ‘asnaf’ (zakat recipient) community.

“At the same event, FGV, through its wakalah fund, also contributed RM120,000 to assist 200 asnaf families in the Petaling district.

“Each family will receive RM550 in cash along with FGV food items worth RM50. This contribution is part of FGV’s wakalah fund, amounting to RM480,000, which is allocated to support 800 asnaf families registered with LZS in three districts, namely Petaling, Gombak, and Hulu Langat,“ he told reporters at the programme which was also attended by FGV Holdings Berhad Group’s Logistics & Support Business Division director, Fakhrunniam Othman.

Mohd Sabirin said that LZS collections as of August this year had reached approximately 60 per cent of the annual target, and urged more companies to pay zakat earlier without waiting until the end of the year.

“Hopefully, more companies will come forward to collaborate with LZS or other zakat institutions to implement programmes like this, which can strengthen bonds,“ he said.

Meanwhile, Fakhrunniam said FGV remained committed to fulfilling its zakat obligations, in line with the requirements of one of the pillars of Islam.

“We have also allocated a contribution of RM10,000 to the mosque, consisting of RM7,000 in cash and RM3,000 in FGV products.

“This brings the total contribution allocated by FGV today to RM130,000,“ he said during his speech at the event.

Meanwhile, an asnaf recipient, Saifulnizam Mohd Sharif, 48, expressed gratitude and thanks to FGV for easing his burden in paying rent.

“I have been receiving zakat funds for two years now. I am very grateful to FGV for giving zakat. This helps ease the burden for me and my family,“ said the mosque staff.