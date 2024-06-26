Self-regulation paramount to ensure professional handling of government social media

PUTRAJAYA: The adoption of the 2022 Content Code by government social media handlers is of paramount importance as it includes self-regulation and ethical practices among civil servants in their personal social media use.

Communication and Multimedia Content Forum (CMCF) chief executive officer Mediha Mahmood said the professional handling of social media should be emphasised in thinking about the impact on others.

“There needs to be empathy mapping in the handling of social media as well as thinking about the impact on different groups including the community, family and oneself.”

She said this at the inaugural Social Media Seminar for Ministries and Government Agencies 2024 (SOCIALGOV) organised by the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) today.

Mediha explained that there is a need for civil servants to be exposed to the responsibility as a social media handlers for departments and individuals considering the impact of illegal content not only affects the agency but also on the individuals involved.

“They need to detach personal feelings while handling the social media, even though it would not be easy. Among the first things to know is that not all matters require immediate response. Some (issues) don’t even need to be responded to in social media, issuing a press statement will suffice,” she said.

Since artificial intelligence (AI) content is said to be confusing and triggering fake news, Mediha said CMCF will make improvements to the 2022 Content Code.

“Following feedback from stakeholders, CMCF is doing research and a benchmarking exercise to see what other jurisdictions are doing. We will study whether or not the Content Code is adequate, and if there is a gap, then there may be a need to come up with better provision to tighten the Content Code,” she said.

The Content Code was first introduced in 2004 as a set of guidelines outlining best practices and ethical standards for the creation and curation of content provided by the CMCF under the auspices of the MCMC.

The code was then improved in 2022 to include a review of standards and best practices related to electronic content, particularly in relation to advertising as well as wider implications for various layers of society.

Among the improvements are eight main issues which are children’s rights in advertising; the rights of Persons with Disabilities (OKU) and ethical reporting of suicide cases.

The key changes introduced in the new code include the rights of children in advertising, rights of persons with disabilities; and ethical reporting for suicide cases.