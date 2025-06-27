Rapid KL On-Demand service expands to KL CBD and education zones

KUALA LUMPUR: Rapid Bus Sdn Bhd will expand its Rapid KL On-Demand service to four high-demand zones starting Monday, targeting Kuala Lumpur’s city centre and major education hubs. The new zones aim to improve urban mobility and ease congestion in key areas.

The expanded service covers the Kuala Lumpur Central Business District (CBD), Universiti Putra Malaysia (UPM) MRT-IOI City Mall, Kelana Jaya LRT-Taman SEA/Damansara Jaya, and Gombak LRT-Taman Selaseh/International Islamic University Malaysia (IIUM). Nine vans will operate in the CBD zone, serving high-traffic areas like Jalan Imbi, Jalan Sultan Ismail, and Jalan Raja Chulan.

“With heavy traffic congestion and limited parking in the CBD, this service offers a user-friendly micro-mobility solution and supports efforts to transform Kuala Lumpur into a transit-oriented city,” Rapid Bus said in a statement.

Beyond the city centre, the service will cater to students and staff at UPM, IIUM, and nearby schools, providing safer and more flexible transport options.

Prasarana Malaysia Berhad group chief operating officer (Operations) Amir Hamdan said the expansion aligns with efforts to create an inclusive and responsive public transport system. “Our city centre zone tackles first/last-mile issues, while education zones focus on student commuting needs,” he said.

The Rapid KL On-Demand service guarantees reserved seats and operates daily from 6 am to 11.30 pm via the Rapid On-Demand app. The promotional fare of RM1 per trip remains, with payment options including Touch ‘n Go, MyRapid Concession Cards, and unlimited travel passes.

Full deployment of 300 vans is expected by early July 2025. For details, visit www.myrapid.com.my.