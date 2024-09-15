Sematan-Lundu identified as potential satellite launching site - Abang Johari

KUCHING: The Sematan-Lundu area, located in the southern part of the state, holds potential as a satellite launch site, said Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He explained that the area was chosen due to its proximity to the Equator and its strategic position as a hub for the country’s aerospace industry.

“In the national physical development meeting chaired by the Prime Minister (Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim) recently, we (Sarawak) were identified as a satellite launch site because we are close to the Equator.

“Hence, we identified the area maybe near Lundu, Sematan because it is closer to the Equator,“ he said when met by reporters after officiating the Ministry of Women, Family and Community Development’s (KPWKM) 2024 Kembara KASIH programme at Kuching Waterfront today.

For that purpose, he said the state government is actively working with the National Aerospace Industry in preparation for developing the workforce for the initiative.

Abang Johari announced that i-CATS University College and the Swinburne University of Technology have been tasked with establishing new study centres or faculties dedicated to aerospace-related fields.

“Moreover, recognising that satellites are crucial for data capture, we are collaborating with Universiti Teknologi Malaysia in Johor to leverage data from our Land and Survey Department,” he added.

Previously, the media reported that Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz said Sarawak was proposed as the hub of the country’s aerospace industry as the state has shown great potential in the industry, especially in the commitment to produce skill workers for the sector.