Senior citizen loses RM3.5m in land sale scam

KUALA LUMPUR: A senior citizen claims he lost RM3.5 million after not receiving payment for the sale of two plots of land to a company in Ampang, near here.

Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation Department director Datuk Seri Ramli Mohamed Yoosuf said the 63-year-old man lodged the report yesterday regarding the sale agreement he signed on Oct 25, 2022.

He said the agreement was witnessed by a lawyer from a law firm appointed to represent him, and on March 15 last year, he had his fingerprint verified at the Petaling Land Office together with the appointed lawyer, completing the land sale transaction on the same day.



ALSO READ: Manager duped of RM3.9m in cryptocurrency fraud

“However, to date, the victim has not received any money from the sale of the land, and the case is being investigated under Section 409 of the Penal Code,” he told a press conference at Menara KPJ here today.

Meanwhile, commenting on the task force for stranded haj pilgrims, which was activated at the One Stop Centre, Kuala Lumpur International Airport since June 10, Ramli said a total of six police reports have been received from two separate complainants involving a loss of RM21,100.

He said for police reports involving fraud, investigations are being conducted under Section 420 of the Penal Code, while reports involving offences under the jurisdiction of Tabung Haji have been referred to the agency for further action.

“In total, 71 officers, comprising 50 officers from the Royal Malaysia Police’s Commercial Crime Investigation Department and 21 officers from the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (MOTAC) have been assigned. The team will conclude their duties at 11.59 pm tonight after 12 days of service,” he said.