Senior police officer caught on camera showing off vest undergoing disciplinary action

GEORGE TOWN: Police have confirmed that the man showing off a police vest in a recent viral video on social media is a senior police officer.

Northeast district police chief ACP Razlam Ab Hamid said that the officer is currently undergoing disciplinary action by the Integrity and Standards Compliance Department (JIPS).

“On June 26 at 9 am, the Northeast District Police identified a video clip posted by TikTok user Tommy.Tan2, showing a shirtless man, believed to be under the influence of alcohol, showing off a police vest to the public in Jalan Air Itam,“ he said in a statement today.

In a separate development, police confirmed a March 18 death at a Georgetown police housing complex, following a viral TikTok video by @satees_urimai claiming police inaction.

ACP Razlam Ab Hamid said the two-minute, 41-second video was posted at 6.30 pm yesterday. Police found no foul play at the scene.

He said an autopsy by Penang Hospital’s Forensic Department attributed the death to injuries from a fall, classifying it as sudden death, and that the case was still under investigation.