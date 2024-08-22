PETALING JAYA: Seremban police are on the hunt for two teenage suspects who were involved in a violent altercation outside a mamak stall in the state capital, which left a 17-year-old boy severely injured after being attacked with a plastic chair.

The brawl, captured in a 41-second viral video on X, shows the fight involving four boys which culminate with the victim convulsing on the ground.

The video showed the victim initially swinging a plastic chair at one of his attackers, a boy in a grey shirt.

Despite his efforts, the grey-shirted boy managed to break the chair and wrestle the victim, who then fell heavily to the ground.

Even as the victim lay convulsing on the ground, the attackers continued to assault him with punches and kicks before fleeing the scene.

According to Sin Chew Daily, the victim subsequently lodged a police report on the incident on August 19, around 4.25pm.

Initial investigations revealed that the fight stemmed from a personal dispute between the victim and two acquaintances. The victim was brutally attacked by the suspects, who used their fists and a chair to inflict severe injuries.

Seremban district police chief, Asst Comm Mohamad Hatta Che Din, told the Chinese daily that the suspects are believed to be between 16 and 18 years.

Police have classified the case under Section 324 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing hurt using a weapon,

Authorities are actively searching for the two suspects, who have been identified but remain at large.