Sergeant vows to continue serving after surviving Ulu Tiram Police Station attack

PETALING JAYA: Sergeant Mohd Hasif Roslan remains determined to continue his role in the police force despite being shot twice during the attack on Ulu Tiram police station three months ago.

During a press conference at the Kota Tinggi police district headquarters today, The Star reported that Mohd Hasif expressed his commitment to his duties.

“Those two are the reasons why I am still a policeman. To keep their memories and struggle alive and to uphold justice, I will continue being a law enforcement officer,” he was quoted as saying.

The 38-year-old was referring to his deceased colleagues, Constables Ahmad Azza Fahmi Azhar, 22, and Muhamad Syafiq Ahmad Said, 24, who were killed in the attack on May 17.

Mohd Hasif, who is currently based at the Kota Tinggi police headquarters, recounted the attack, stating that he was shot twice, with the bullets hitting his left shoulder and hip.

“I was conscious throughout the incident including when the ambulance rushed me to Sultan Ismail Hospital in Johor Bahru for treatment.

“The doctor who treated me told me that two bullets pierced through my left shoulder and hip,” he said, adding that he still experiences pain on the left side of his body.

He remains under physiotherapy, which he said helps his recovery and not impact his duties.

The attacker was killed at the scene, and five of his family members are facing a total of nine charges related to terrorism.