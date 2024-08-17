Seven arrested in Sepang for illegal bitcoin mining activities

SEPANG: Seven individuals were arrested on suspicion of being involved in bitcoin mining activities during a Special Ops in Bandar Baru Salak Tinggi and Taman Putra Perdana here on Thursday.

Sepang District Police chief ACP Wan Kamarul Azran Wan Yusof said three local men and four foreign nationals, aged between 30 and 74, were detained separately during the operation on that day.

“All the individuals arrested have no prior criminal records. The Special Ops aimed to detect illegal bitcoin mining activities that involve electricity theft,“ he said in a statement today.

Wan Kamarul Azean said among the items seized during the operation were 52 bitcoin machines, two vehicles, three laptops, and seven mobile phones.

“The total value of the seizures is estimated to be RM250,000,“ he added.

He said the case was being investigated under Section 427 of the Penal Code, Section 37(1) of the Electricity Supply Act 1990, and Section 6(1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63.