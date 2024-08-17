Seven community areas in Cheras selected as police partners in crime prevention initiative

KUALA LUMPUR: Seven community areas in Cheras have been selected as pilot locations for the ‘Rakan Kolaborasi Taman Angkat’ programme, aimed at crime prevention and facilitating the flow of information to authorities.

The seven locations are the Perumahan Awam (PA) Seri Sabah 3B; PA Seri Pulau Pinang; Taman Midah; Taman Miharja Fasa1; People’s Housing Programme (PPR) Salak Selatan; PPR Raya Permai and PPR Pinggiran.

Cheras district police chief ACP Ravindar Singh Sarban Singh said that the programme, launched in January, focuses on engaging housing estates and communities in sharing information about criminal activities in their areas.

“This programme enhances safety and order within the community. Activities include appointing sub-committee members from the community, educating them about local crimes, and teaching them how to report information safely and confidentially, essentially becoming the eyes and ears of the police.

“Residents are vital partners in crime prevention, and their collaboration with the police is crucial for effective crime reduction,” he said at a press conference at the programme opening ceremony at the Cheras district police headquarters here today.

Also present was Datuk Azman Abidin, the political secretary to the Prime Minister and chairman of the Malaysian Crime Prevention Foundation (MCPF) Kuala Lumpur.

Ravindar Singh said that after nearly eight months of the programme’s implementation, while crime reports in residential areas were not a major concern, criminal activities tended to occur more frequently in open areas.

This observation came as a result of the community’s active cooperation in reporting criminal activities within their neighbourhoods.

Meanwhile, Azman said the programme could further enhance the relationship between the police and the community, improving security and public order.

“We, as a community, need to support initiatives like this because the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) rely on information and cooperation from the public to prevent crime,” he said.

“I believe this programme will be positively received and eventually expanded to other areas. The MCPF will continue to support and collaborate on this initiative,” he added.