KUALA LUMPUR: The Sessions Court, today, sentenced an unemployed man to 12 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to two charges of robbing two Indonesian women while posing as a policeman, in October and November this year.

Judge Egusra Ali ordered Mohd Khairee Mat Yasin, 35, to serve six years in jail for each charge, with the sentences running separately, from the date of his arrest on Nov 9.

The accused was charged with robbing Anis Md Mollah on Oct 20, at an industrial area in Jalan Kepong, where he stole two mobile phones, a smart tablet, and RM270, at 9.20 am.

He was also charged with robbing Ijum Sholehah on Nov 5 at 10.30 am, in Jalan Segambut, taking a mobile phone, passport, flight ticket to Indonesia, and RM600.

The charges are framed under Section 392 of the Penal Code, which carries a maximum sentence of 14 years in prison, and shall also be liable to fine or whipping, upon conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor Nadia Eleena Jamaluddin Akbal appeared for the prosecution.

The accused, who was unrepresented, pleaded for leniency on the grounds that he was supporting his family.