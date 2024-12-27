SEOUL: South Korean Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok is set to begin his scheduled duties as acting president on Friday, his office said, after the opposition-controlled National Assembly passed a motion to impeach acting President Han Duck-soo, Yonhap News Agency reported.

Choi, who also serves as deputy prime minister for economic affairs, assumed the role following the suspension of Han’s duties, less than two weeks after he took over from President Yoon Suk Yeol on Dec 14, who was impeached for his mishandling of martial law.

Choi first plans to meet Han, followed by a phone call with the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and order instructions to the ministers, the ministry said.

The acting president will also deliver a written address to the public and convene the National Security Council, the ministry added.