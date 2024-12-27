  1. World

South Korea’s Finance Minister to begin acting President role following Han’s impeachment

Bernama, Yonhap
South Korea's Finance Minister and new acting president Choi Sang-mok speaks as he presides over a meeting of the National Security Council at the Government Complex in Seoul on December 27, 2024, after Prime Minister Han Duck-soo's impeachment motion was passed by the National Assembly. South Korea's new acting president, finance minister Choi Sang-mok, promised on December 27, to overcome the political turmoil that has gripped the country since the short-lived imposition of martial law early this month. - YONHAP / AFP

SEOUL: South Korean Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok is set to begin his scheduled duties as acting president on Friday, his office said, after the opposition-controlled National Assembly passed a motion to impeach acting President Han Duck-soo, Yonhap News Agency reported.

Choi, who also serves as deputy prime minister for economic affairs, assumed the role following the suspension of Han’s duties, less than two weeks after he took over from President Yoon Suk Yeol on Dec 14, who was impeached for his mishandling of martial law.

Choi first plans to meet Han, followed by a phone call with the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and order instructions to the ministers, the ministry said.

The acting president will also deliver a written address to the public and convene the National Security Council, the ministry added.