Seven-day remand for man who fatally stabbed aunt with scissors

KEPALA BATAS: A man who was arrested for allegedly stabbing his aunt, with a pair of scissors, in a house in Pekan Darat here yesterday has been remanded for seven days until Aug 21.

Seberang Perai Utara (SPU) district deputy police chief Supt C. Tharmalingam said the remand application was to enable his team to conduct further investigations on the 43-year-old suspect, and the case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code, which is murder.

“Based on preliminary investigations, an argument between the suspect and his mother occurred when he had just returned home before the victim, the man’s aunt, tried to break up the fight.

“The suspect who was in an angry state stabbed his aunt, in her 80s, who subsequently died. The man even pushed his mother who fell and injured herself,“ Tharmalingam said when contacted by Bernama today.

He said the suspect’s mother, who is in her 70s, is currently receiving treatment at the Kepala Batas Hospital (HKB) and is reported to be in a stable condition.

Tharmalingam said the suspect, who is currently receiving treatment at the Penang Hospital for a head injury believed to have been from a fall while returning home prior to the stabbing incident.

“The urine test results of the unemployed suspect was found to be negative for drugs. Police are waiting for a full medical report to determine if the the suspect has mental problems or not,“ he also said.

Yesterday, the media reported that an elderly woman had been stabbed in the head with a pair of scissors while trying to break up a fight between a mother and son in an incident at a house in Pekan Darat here.

In the incident at about 11 am, the victim in her 80s was sent to Seberang Jaya Hospital (HSJ) for treatment while a woman in her 70s, who is the mother of the suspect, received treatment at HKB.