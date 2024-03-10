Sexual harassment victims must find courage to report incidents - Nancy

SUNGAI PETANI: Victims of sexual harassment must find the courage to come forward and file a report through the legal channels established by the government to ensure that action can be taken against the perpetrators, said Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri.

She explained that failing to report the matter would result in no legal action being pursued.

“This year, up until last August, we have received reports of 442 sexual harassment cases....I cannot determine if this is a large number because the actual figure may be higher, but many victims choose not to report the incidents.

“We do not want this figure to be seen as normal or for it to increase over time. If victims prefer not to file a police report, they have the option to take civil action through the Anti-Sexual Harassment Tribunal (TAGS),” she said.

She said this to reporters after officiating the closing ceremony of the Bitara INTAN: Seminar Antigangguan Seksual programme at the National Institute of Public Administration (INTAN) Northern Regional Campus here today.

Elaborating, Nancy said that, based on statistics from the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), the number of sexual harassment cases reported increased from 422 in 2022 to 460 in 2023.

She said that the rise in reported cases indicated that victims of harassment were becoming more aware of the need to report such incidents.

“The media should play a vital role in raising public awareness. If we do not conduct advocacy and fail to report it, many people will not be aware of this matter,” she said.

Nancy added that that during the advocacy programme, about 1,000 cases were reported to TAGS, with 300 involving male complainants.

“Victims come forward to report to us, and our counsellors will assist by providing advice prior to any further action. Each case will be assessed first to determine its validity before we proceed with the trial and take action,” she said.