Sg Bakap by-election: PH seen having potential to win if it captures malay votes - IDE

SHAH ALAM: Pakatan Harapan (PH) has the potential to capture the Sungai Bakap state seat in the by-election if it manages to win at least 36 per cent of the Malay vote.

Darul Ehsan Institute (IDE) executive chairman Professor Datuk Dr Mohammad Redzuan Othman said based on a survey conducted four days up to the nomination day, his organisation found the momentum of support for PH at 53.2 per cent compared to Perikatan Nasional (PN) at 43.0 per cent.

He said PH, which was assisted by Barisan Nasional (BN), especially UMNO, in supporting the party’s candidate was seen to further strengthen PH’s position for the by-election.

“The scenario (potential victory) can be achieved if PH also succeeds in convincing Indian voters, especially in the voting districts of Sungai Bakap (20 per cent), Puteri Gunong (26 per cent) and Ladang Sempah (25 per cent) and this is also strengthened if Chinese voters keep their maximum turnout,“ he said in a statement today.

Regarding the support of the youth group, Mohammad Redzuan said it was at a balanced level for both parties which is 44.4 per cent and to ensure PH’s victory they need to find a way to lure 11.1 per cent of young voters over the fence considering that 53.8 per cent of the voters in the constituency are from this group.

“For young voters, especially those aged 18-24, the IDE survey shows that this group tends to vote based on the influence of their parents and peers. Their source of information is based on social media such as TikTok,“ he said.

Mohammad Redzuan said PH’s potential victory was also contributed by the public’s confidence in the leadership of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Minister of Education who is also Member of Parliament for Nibong Tebal Fadhlina Sidek.

“Voters expect the assemblyman who will win to be able to fight for local issues for the sake of the future well-being of the people. The central and state governments’ commitment to propose some immediate solutions will be seen positively by the voters,“ he said.

This Saturday’s Sungai Bakap state by-election is seeing a straight fight between PH candidate Dr Joohari Ariffin and PN candidate Abidin Ismail, which was held following the death of incumbent Nor Zamri Latiff on May 24 due to stomach inflammation.