Shamsul Anuar calls for joint effort to lower drug addiction rates

KLUANG: Collaboration between various quarters, including non-governmental organisations (NGOs), local leaders and the community, is crucial in reducing drug addiction cases in the country, said Deputy Home Minister Datuk Seri Dr Shamsul Anuar Nasarah.

He said such cooperation is needed to help the National Anti-Drug Agency (AADK) achieve its target of reducing drug addiction rates to 400 cases per 100,000 population by 2025.

“We seek cooperation from all parties, as the responsibility to address this issue cannot rest solely on AADK.

“We are confident (to reduce drug addiction cases), as there are examples of individuals who have successfully recovered with the full support of communities genuinely committed to helping them,” he told reporters after attending the AADK Santuni Komuniti programme at the Kampung Melayu Sports Complex here today.

State Health and Environment Committee chairman Ling Tian Soon was also present.

Shamsul Anuar added that similar programmes would be expanded to more districts to raise public awareness about efforts to curb drug addiction.