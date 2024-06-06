Sibu cops issue summons to underaged driver’s father

SIBU: The father of a 11-year-old boy who was seen in a video that went viral self-driving a car in the city recently was issued a summons by the police.

Sibu district police chief ACP Zulkipli Suhaili said the action was taken in accordance with Section 26(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 after police successfully located the boy at 6.50 pm yesterday. The underaged driver and his father were taken to the Sibu traffic police department for an investigation to be carried out.

“The investigation found that the driver of the car, who was the 11-year-old boy, is autistic and has medical records at the Psychiatry Specialist Clinic, Sibu Hospital,“ he said in a statement last night.

According to him, police received information regarding a video, recorded by the public which went viral on social media at about 3 pm yesterday, which showed the boy driving a car alone on Jalan Kampung Nyabor here.

He added that a check on the social site found that the 30-second video had been uploaded at 12.15 pm yesterday.