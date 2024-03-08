Silat Cekak pusaka Hanafi expresses support for Anwar’s statement condemning slaying of Ismail Haniyeh

BUTTERWORTH: About 1,000 participants of the Malaysia MADANI Jiwa Merdeka Rally here expressed their support for Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s statement condemning the assassination of Hamas Political Bureau Chief Ismail Haniyeh.

Participants, consisting of training class supervisors, trainers, assistant trainers and activists from the Silat Cekak associations nationwide, also supported Anwar’s condemnation of the continuous attacks by the Israeli regime on Palestine and showed solidarity with Palestinians.

The rally was organised by Persekutuan Seni Silat Cekak Pusaka Ustaz Hanafi Malaysia (Silat Cekak Pusaka Hanafi) in conjunction with the celebration of Silat Cekak Pusaka Hanafi Instructor Day 1446H/2024 at the PICCA Convention Centre @Arena Butterworth today.

Silat Cekak Pusaka Hanafi in a statment saId that the celebration of Instructor Day is an annual programme held in the month of Muharram every year to appreciate the services and contributions of the instructors who help uphold the cultural heritage.

Registrar of Societies (ROS) Penang branch director Jonathan Freddy P Bagang (rpt P Bagang), who officiated the gathering, expressed his appreciation to Silat Cekak Pusaka Hanafi for their extensive cooperation with the government in efforts to elevate silat.

“Silat Cekak Pusaka Hanafi strives to elevate silat as a national heritage, particularly in preserving peace and well-being within the country,“ said Jonathan, who represented Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail.

At the programme, Silat Cekak Pusaka Hanafi instructors were awarded the Trainer Accreditation Certificate by Pewaris Mutlak Silat Cekak Silat Cekak Dr Md Radzi Hanafi, as a mark of recognition for those mandated to impart the knowledge of Silat Cekak Pusaka Hanafi.

Anadolu Agency reported that the Hamas leader was killed in an Israeli airstrike targeting his residence in Tehran on July 31. He was in the Iranian capital to attend the inauguration of newly-elected Iranian President, Masoud Pezeshkian.