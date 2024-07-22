Singapore Senior Minister Lee ends visit to Malaysia

SEPANG: Singapore Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong has ended his four-day visit to Malaysia in conjunction with the installation of Sultan Ibrahim as the 17th King of Malaysia at Istana Negara, Kuala Lumpur.

The commercial aircraft carrying Lee, along with his wife Ho Ching and his delegation, departed from Terminal 1 of the Kuala Lumpur International Airport here at about 4.30 pm today.

Lee was accompanied by Senior Minister of State for Defence and Manpower Zaqy Mohamad and Senior Minister of State for Culture, Community and Youth Low Yen Ling, who is also Senior Minister of State for Trade and Industry.

During the visit, Lee also attended the Royal Banquet on Saturday night and met with Prime Minister and Finance Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Lee was reported to have said that he was confident that Singapore-Malaysia ties would continue to grow under the reign of Sultan Ibrahim.

Lee, who served as Singapore’s Prime Minister for almost 20 years, said he last met Sultan Ibrahim in May this year when His Majesty made his first state visit to Singapore.

During his visit to Malaysia, Lee also spoke at a Kuala Lumpur Business Club dinner.